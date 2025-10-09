Siemens announces that a Spanish hospital is reducing its operating costs by 35% with Siemens' AI-based technology.

Siemens' technology and services are expected to enable a further 10% reduction in operating costs.

This technology has been deployed as a central operating system at the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Seville, Spain.

With buildings accounting for around 40% of global carbon emissions and healthcare facilities facing increasing financial and sustainability pressures, improving operational efficiency is crucial, it says.

By leveraging AI and interoperable platforms, healthcare facilities can transform operational complexity into simplicity and resilience, improving care outcomes while reducing costs, it said.