Siemens AG is one of the world's leading manufacturers of electronic and electro-technical equipments. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products as follows: - medical equipment (30.2%): medical imaging systems, laboratory diagnostics and hearing aid systems, etc.; - smart building and infrastructure solutions (28.8%): energy transition solutions, HVAC products (heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems), building security systems (fire detection and protection systems, access control, video surveillance and intrusion detection systems, etc.), building management systems, etc.; - digital industrial equipment (25%): automated production, assembly, logistics and monitoring systems, etc.; - mobility solutions and systems (15.4%): rail vehicles, rail automation systems, rail electrification systems, digital and cloud-based solutions, etc. The remaining net sales (0.6%) are primarily from financial activities (leasing, equipment and project financing, financial consulting services, etc.). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (14.9%), Europe/CIS/Africa/Middle East (31.5%), the United States (26.4%), America (4.9%), Asia and Australia (22.3%).