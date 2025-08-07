Oddo BHF maintains its 'neutral' rating on Siemens Energy shares, believing that 'the valuation now reflects the two-year outlook and that the positive surprise momentum on results is tending to normalize'. However, it has raised its target price for them from €72 to €96.



The broker notes that the German company reported better-than-expected Q3 results, with only FCF disappointing, and says that it is now targeting the upper end of its guidance range (revenue and margin) for the full year.



Oddo BHF raised its EPS estimate by 31% in 2025, "incorporating a better Q3, but also a better Q4," adding that "the underlying market momentum remains strong" for the power plant manufacturer.