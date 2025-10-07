Oddo BHF maintains its 'Neutral' rating on Siemens Energy shares, with a target price raised from €96.0 to €101.



According to the note, Q4 24/25 is expected to be solid, with '9.2% organic growth' and a 'margin of 5.1%', forecasts that are broadly in line with the consensus



The broker anticipates an 'upward revision of 2028 targets', particularly for 'Gas Services' and 'Grid Technologies' (growth and margin). However, the broker points out that the market could now expect a normalization after several quarters of positive surprises.



The note also provides an average 2025-2026 EPS growth estimate of 6.4%, mainly driven by improved financial results, which supports the target increase while maintaining a Neutral rating.