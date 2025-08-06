Siemens Energyshares lost about 2% in Frankfurt after the group posted Q3 results, which nevertheless showed EPS of €0.71, much better than a loss of €0.16 per share a year earlier.



Although its current margin improved significantly to 5.1%, the German energy equipment manufacturer reported disappointing revenues, up 13.5% on a comparable basis to €9.7bn.



Nevertheless, it reported record orders of €16.6bn, a comparable increase of 64.6% driven by all its segments, particularly Siemens Gamesa thanks to two large orders in the Baltic Sea.



These results put us on track to achieve the revised guidance published in the second quarter, and we are currently heading towards the upper end of the range, CEO Christian Bruch said.