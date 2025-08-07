Siemens confirmed its growth and earnings forecasts for fiscal 2024/2025 on Thursday following the publication of third-quarter results that were broadly in line with expectations.



The German industrial conglomerate, which is active in both automation systems and building technologies, still expects annual revenue growth of between 3% and 7% on a comparable basis.



The Munich-based group is also maintaining its target of basic earnings per share (EPS 'pre PPA') of between €10.40 and €11 for the fiscal year



For Q3 ended 30 June, EPS rose to €2.78, compared with €2.66 a year earlier.



Operating profit for the industrial segments fell 7% over the period to €2.8bn, in line with consensus estimates.



Revenue for the three months to the end of June rose 5% on a comparable basis to €19.4bn, slightly above the consensus of €19.2bn, while order intake jumped 28% to €24.7bn, compared with a consensus of €21.5bn, thanks mainly to large contracts won in rail transport (Siemens Mobility).



CEO Roland Busch spoke in a statement of "robust" performance driven by digitalization and the energy transition, despite a "volatile market environment."



Analysts note, however, that the results of the Siemens Digital Industries (DI) division, which specializes in automation and digitalization, could be seen as somewhat disappointing, while those of Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI), the division dedicated to urbanization and climate change, were particularly strong.



Overall, we do not expect market forecasts to change much, although we may see some adjustments to reflect the strength of SI and the weakness of DI, RBC analysts said this morning.



Shortly before 9:30 a.m., the stock was down 1.1%, suffering one of the sharpest declines in the German DAX index (-0.1%), but still posting a gain of around 15% this year.