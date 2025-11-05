Stifel confirms its buy recommendation on the stock, leaving its target price at €65 after it announced its Q4 2024/2025 results.



The analyst believes that the results are disappointing for Q4 and that the forecasts for 2026 are likely to be considered cautious.



"The fourth quarter missed its revenue/EBIT target by 2%/3%, as the typically strong fourth-quarter performance in equipment was spread out over the entire year, resulting in a shortfall for Imaging in terms of EBIT, as well as headwinds for China VBP Diag/Imaging," Stifel points out in its report today.



The analyst also believes that the forecasts for fiscal 2026 are about 8% below consensus, but he thinks they reflect a degree of caution. In his view, investors felt that the figures for fiscal 2026 were too high.



Stifel therefore expects a more nuanced reaction in the share price, probably downward.



"We believe investors will want to determine the degree of caution built into the FY 2026 forecasts ahead of the press conference in London on November 17," the broker concludes.