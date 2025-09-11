Siemens Healthineers has reportedly entered into negotiations with private equity funds for a possible sale of its Diagnostics division, according to Bloomberg sources.



This division could be valued at more than €6bn, which would correspond to EV/revenue multiples of over 1.4x and EV/EBIT multiples of more than 17x, the news agency reports.



We would point out that the Diagnostics franchise is undergoing significant operational change: margins are recovering and growth has been weak or even non-existent since the end of Covid. The rollout of the Atellica solution is accelerating and the group continues to be impacted by the Chinese market due to the VBP policy, Invest Securities says this morning.



The stock rose +2% on this rumor. A sale would refocus the group on medical imaging, radiotherapy, and advanced therapies, the broker added.