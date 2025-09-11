Jefferies confirms its buy recommendation with a target price of €60 following reports of a possible sale of the diagnostics division.



Siemens Healthineers has reportedly entered into negotiations with private equity funds for a possible sale of its Diagnostics division, according to Bloomberg sources.



Jefferies believes that this issue has been under discussion for some time, but the price mentioned today seems to fairly accurately reflect the mixed results of this asset.



"With the ongoing recovery and the CMD on the horizon, the timing seems ideal. Assuming proceeds of around €6 billion, this could represent up to €5 per share," the broker said.



"We view SHL as a quality company with promising growth prospects, attractive valuation, and key catalysts ahead," Jefferies adds.