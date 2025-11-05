Siemens Healthineers reported net income of €597m for Q4 2025, down 4% y-o-y. Adjusted EPS was €0.68, up 1% from last year, with the negative impact of tariffs offset by more favorable taxation and strong operational performance.



Revenue was €6.32bn, up 3.7% at constant exchange rates (-0.1% as reported). In detail, at constant exchange rates, the Imaging segment grew by +6.5%, the Diagnostics division remained stable at -0.3%, the Varian segment grew by +1.4% and Advanced Therapies grew by 3.8% on a comparable basis.



Adjusted EBIT declined by 2% to €1.10bn, resulting in an adjusted margin of 17.4%, compared with 17.7% a year earlier. Free cash flow amounted to €863m, down sharply (-30%) compared with last year's level.



"We have closed another successful year despite a challenging environment. On the strength of this performance, we are raising our proposed dividend. We have a solid foundation for the next phase of our strategy," commented CEO Bernd Montag.



For FY 2026, Siemens Healthineers is targeting organic revenue growth of between 5% and 6%. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between €2.20 and €2.40, compared with €2.39 in 2025. Guidance is therefore broadly stable, with exchange rates expected to have a negative impact on profitability.



Anas Patel, head of research at AlphaValue, refers to "disappointing results" and "lower-than-expected forecasts for fiscal year 2025-2026."



Stifel shares this analysis, also pointing to disappointing results and forecasts for 2026 that "are likely to be considered cautious."



The stock is currently down 7% in Frankfurt.