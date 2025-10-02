Siemens announces an order for 15 Vectron Dual Mode locomotives from Alpha Trains as part of the framework agreement signed in July 2024.

Alpha Trains is a rail equipment leasing company operating in the European Union and EFTA (European Free Trade Association) countries in continental Europe.



These locomotives will be deployed in Germany and Austria, reinforcing a fleet already composed of Vectron AC, MS, and Dual Mode models.



The service contract signed in 2023 also includes maintenance of these new units. Vincent Pouyet, Managing Director Locomotives at Alpha Trains, says that this choice responds to the demand for "smart and sustainable" solutions that combine operational flexibility with reduced emissions.



Produced in Munich-Allach, the locomotives will offer 2.4 MW of power in electric mode and 2 MW in diesel mode, for freight services up to 160 km/h. Siemens says that it has sold over 2,800 Vectron locomotives, confirming the market's confidence in the product.