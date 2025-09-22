Siemens today announced that it has laid the cornerstone for the new Siemens Technology Campus in Erlangen, Germany.



This flagship project of the Made for Germany initiative will further strengthen the economic viability of Germany and the region, primarily in the field of power electronics.



Siemens is investing €500m in the transformation of the Erlangen site. These investments are part of the company's global investment strategy of approximately €2bn announced in 2023.



Of this amount, €1bn will be invested in Germany.



In a first phase, a state-of-the-art center dedicated to logistics, services, and flexible automation with space for up to 300 people will be built in Erlangen by 2027.



The construction of a development and innovation hub for power electronics, combined with additional space for manufacturing activities, is planned in a second phase.



Here we have superior products and a radical approach to customer value, combined with a constant focus on digitalization, automation, and artificial intelligence. With these success factors, we are securing Germany's economic future, management said.