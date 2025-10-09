Siemens Mobility has announced that it has won a contract with Trivia Trens to modernize three transport lines in São Paulo (11-Coral, 12-Saphir, and 13-Jade), a project covering 140 kilometers of track and 46 stations.
The German group will deliver and implement a complete digital signaling system with automatic train operation (ATO) on ETCS Level 2, the largest project for this technology in Latin America.
By implementing ATO on ETCS Level 2 in São Paulo's busy metropolitan transport network, we are setting new standards for automated urban rail in the region, Siemens Mobility says.
The contract covers the equipping of 107 trains, six MRS locomotives, three TRIVIA locomotives, and 17 auxiliary vehicles (yellow fleet) with Trainguard ETCS (European Train Control System) onboard units.
Siemens AG is one of the world's leading manufacturers of electronic and electro-technical equipments. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products as follows:
- medical equipment (30.2%): medical imaging systems, laboratory diagnostics and hearing aid systems, etc.;
- smart building and infrastructure solutions (28.8%): energy transition solutions, HVAC products (heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems), building security systems (fire detection and protection systems, access control, video surveillance and intrusion detection systems, etc.), building management systems, etc.;
- digital industrial equipment (25%): automated production, assembly, logistics and monitoring systems, etc.;
- mobility solutions and systems (15.4%): rail vehicles, rail automation systems, rail electrification systems, digital and cloud-based solutions, etc.
The remaining net sales (0.6%) are primarily from financial activities (leasing, equipment and project financing, financial consulting services, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (14.9%), Europe/CIS/Africa/Middle East (31.5%), the United States (26.4%), America (4.9%), Asia and Australia (22.3%).
