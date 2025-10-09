Siemens Mobility has announced that it has won a contract with Trivia Trens to modernize three transport lines in São Paulo (11-Coral, 12-Saphir, and 13-Jade), a project covering 140 kilometers of track and 46 stations.



The German group will deliver and implement a complete digital signaling system with automatic train operation (ATO) on ETCS Level 2, the largest project for this technology in Latin America.



By implementing ATO on ETCS Level 2 in São Paulo's busy metropolitan transport network, we are setting new standards for automated urban rail in the region, Siemens Mobility says.



The contract covers the equipping of 107 trains, six MRS locomotives, three TRIVIA locomotives, and 17 auxiliary vehicles (yellow fleet) with Trainguard ETCS (European Train Control System) onboard units.