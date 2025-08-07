Oddo BHF confirms its "outperform" recommendation on Siemens AG shares, with an unchanged target price of €254.



The analyst reports that Q3 2024/25 results are broadly in line with expectations, both in terms of revenue and operating profit. He highlights in particular strong order momentum, up 28% on a comparable basis, driven by the Mobility division.



The research firm also notes higher-than-expected free cash flow (€2,918m vs. €2,240m expected) and management's confirmation of its annual targets.



Oddo BHF notes, however, that the Digital Industries division posted mixed results, with a decline in orders and a lower-than-expected margin, partially offset by the strong performance of Smart Infrastructure and Mobility.