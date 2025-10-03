Siemens announces the launch of Sicharge Flex, its new generation of modular and distributed charging systems for electric vehicles (EVs). The device delivers between 480 kW and 1.68 MW of direct current with fully dynamic power distribution and up to 1,500 A of charging current.
Designed to adapt to different uses (fleets, depots, transit charging), the system supports CCS and MCS standards and allows up to four charging points per unit. It features high power density, flexible installation of terminals up to 300 m from the central module, and a small footprint.
Even before its official launch, Sicharge Flex has attracted OMV, a charging station operator in Central Europe, which will install it at a strategic site in Kufstein, Austria. This first phase will include six charging points, which can be expanded to ten after the local network has been upgraded.
Commercialization is planned for 2026, following a presentation at the Busworld 2025 trade show in Brussels.
Siemens AG is one of the world's leading manufacturers of electronic and electro-technical equipments. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products as follows:
- medical equipment (30.2%): medical imaging systems, laboratory diagnostics and hearing aid systems, etc.;
- smart building and infrastructure solutions (28.8%): energy transition solutions, HVAC products (heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems), building security systems (fire detection and protection systems, access control, video surveillance and intrusion detection systems, etc.), building management systems, etc.;
- digital industrial equipment (25%): automated production, assembly, logistics and monitoring systems, etc.;
- mobility solutions and systems (15.4%): rail vehicles, rail automation systems, rail electrification systems, digital and cloud-based solutions, etc.
The remaining net sales (0.6%) are primarily from financial activities (leasing, equipment and project financing, financial consulting services, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (14.9%), Europe/CIS/Africa/Middle East (31.5%), the United States (26.4%), America (4.9%), Asia and Australia (22.3%).
