The Siemens group has announced its intention to reduce its majority stake in Siemens Healthineers, its medical equipment subsidiary, through a direct distribution of shares to its own shareholders. Currently holding 67% of Healthineers' capital, worth €35bn, Siemens plans to sell 30% as part of this spin-off. The German conglomerate presents this move as the best strategic option for all stakeholders.

This decision comes as the markets were awaiting clarification on the future of this stake, acquired during Healthineers' IPO in 2018. Siemens justifies this redistribution by its desire to focus its resources on its core businesses, particularly industrial and building automation. The group's current shareholders will receive the shares directly, a measure aimed at creating value while streamlining the group's portfolio structure.

This move is part of a broader strategy to refocus Siemens on its most profitable technology divisions. It follows several recent divestments in the energy and transportation sectors, illustrating the group's desire to become a more focused and consistent player in its areas of expertise. The announcement comes shortly before the presentation of Siemens' new strategic roadmap.