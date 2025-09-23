Siemens and several leading machine tool manufacturers have formed an alliance to develop new generative AI applications for industrial environments.



These manufacturers include Grob, Trumpf, Chiron, Renishaw, and Heller, as well as the Werkzeugmaschinenlabor (WZL) at the RWTH Aachen University and the Voith Group.



This collaboration marks a decisive step towards the realization of a sector-specific AI model, the Siemens Industrial Foundation Model, according to the group.



Siemens presented its vision for this model for the first time at the 2025 Hannover Fair.



I see this as a tremendous opportunity for the European economy and its strong industrial base, particularly in the automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical, mechanical engineering, energy, healthcare, infrastructure, and transportation sectors. By making our companies' unique wealth of data available to create generative AI models, we can achieve unprecedented levels of productivity, and this data alliance in the mechanical engineering industry paves the way, Siemens AG's CEO said.