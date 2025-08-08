UBS confirms its "buy" recommendation on Siemens shares, while raising its target price for them from €240 to €255, a new TP that represents 12% upside potential for the German engineering group's stock.
The broker explains that its market valuation of peers and holdings has pushed up its SOTP (sum of the parts) valuation of Siemens shares to €255, despite continuing to apply a 15% holding discount.
Siemens: target price raised by UBS
Published on 08/08/2025 at 04:58 am EDT
