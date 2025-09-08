Siemens, Deutsche Bahn (DB), and Bavaria announce the presentation of a full-scale model of Munich's future S-Bahn (short for Stadtschnellbahn, or "urban rapid transit" in German) at IAA Mobility.



Over 200 meters long, this new train is set to enter service at the end of 2028: it aims to offer more space, comfort, and reliability thanks to a design optimized to speed up passenger boarding.



Deutsche Bahn said that this project sets a new standard for a completely redesigned travel experience, while Siemens, highlights onboard digital intelligence and the contribution to the green transition.



The trains will incorporate innovations in comfort (increased seat spacing, Wi-Fi, enhanced air conditioning, extended accessibility) and technology (European Train Control System ETCS, Automatic Train Operation ATO, Railigent X digital maintenance).



The model is on display free of charge at Munich's Königsplatz during IAA Mobility, before being used as the basis for further testing with a view to commercial operation in 2028.