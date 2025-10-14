Siemens shares fell sharply on Tuesday on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, penalized by Morgan Stanley's downgrade, which says it sees limited upside potential for the stock following its recent revaluation.



At around 4:00 p.m., the stock was down 3.7%, the biggest faller in the DAX, which was down around 1% at the same time. The stock thus fell back to its lowest levels since the beginning of the month.



In a note, Morgan Stanley analysts said they were more cautious about the German industrial group's stock market performance, which has risen 32% since the beginning of the year, despite progress in its FCF.



According to them, the recovery in industrial automation is beginning to slow down as competition continues to intensify in China, leading them to downgrade their recommendation on the stock to 'in line' with a target price of €240.



They say that they now prefer the Siemens Energy stock, which they have made their new 'top pick' within the sector.