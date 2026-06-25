Signaux Girod turns red

The signaling equipment specialist posted mixed first-half results, marked by a decline in net profit, and issued a profit warning.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/25/2026 at 12:23 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Hit by the combined impact of weak demand and fierce competition, consolidated revenue fell 6.5% (-8.8% on a constant-scope basis) over the half-year ended March 31, 2026, despite an acquisition completed at the start of the fiscal year. Group net income swung into the red at -€1.4m, compared with break-even a year earlier. With post-election inertia in France and a delayed export rebound, management warns it will not be able to meet its full-year targets.



Profitability varies sharply by division



In the France Signaling segment, an operational improvement was recorded, but it remained below break-even. The group's main division (67.1% of revenue) delivered 7.7% growth (+3.6% on a constant-scope basis). Recurring operating profit (ROC) improved by €0.9m to -€0.9m. Despite this rebound, profitability is still not there, weighed down by weak demand and a lack of efficiency in project execution.



Specialized companies: Atech makes up lost ground



This unit (10.4% of revenue) posted a 17.3% surge in activity, supported by a production catch-up at subsidiary Atech following its July 2025 fire. The division's ROC increased by €0.3m to €0.1m, even though overall operating performance was disrupted by the incident.



International: activity collapses by nearly 37%



Accounting for 22.5% of revenue, the international segment saw billings plunge 36.9% due to the postponement of major contracts. As a result, ROC deteriorated, worsening by €1.8m versus the first half of 2024/2025, and posting a loss of -€0.3m.



Cash pressure and rising debt



The group's financial structure has become noticeably heavier in recent months. As of March 31, 2026, net debt deteriorated sharply to €5.6m, from just €1.6m as of September 30, 2025.

The group still had €15.2m in cash at the close, but this figure does not yet reflect the €1.5m dividend paid on April 9, which should increase pressure on cash in the next half-year.