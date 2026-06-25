Hit by the combined impact of weak demand and fierce competition, consolidated revenue fell 6.5% (-8.8% on a constant-scope basis) over the half-year ended March 31, 2026, despite an acquisition completed at the start of the fiscal year. Group net income swung into the red at -€1.4m, compared with break-even a year earlier. With post-election inertia in France and a delayed export rebound, management warns it will not be able to meet its full-year targets.
Profitability varies sharply by division
In the France Signaling segment, an operational improvement was recorded, but it remained below break-even. The group's main division (67.1% of revenue) delivered 7.7% growth (+3.6% on a constant-scope basis). Recurring operating profit (ROC) improved by €0.9m to -€0.9m. Despite this rebound, profitability is still not there, weighed down by weak demand and a lack of efficiency in project execution.
Specialized companies: Atech makes up lost ground
This unit (10.4% of revenue) posted a 17.3% surge in activity, supported by a production catch-up at subsidiary Atech following its July 2025 fire. The division's ROC increased by €0.3m to €0.1m, even though overall operating performance was disrupted by the incident.
International: activity collapses by nearly 37%
Accounting for 22.5% of revenue, the international segment saw billings plunge 36.9% due to the postponement of major contracts. As a result, ROC deteriorated, worsening by €1.8m versus the first half of 2024/2025, and posting a loss of -€0.3m.
Cash pressure and rising debt
The group's financial structure has become noticeably heavier in recent months. As of March 31, 2026, net debt deteriorated sharply to €5.6m, from just €1.6m as of September 30, 2025. The group still had €15.2m in cash at the close, but this figure does not yet reflect the €1.5m dividend paid on April 9, which should increase pressure on cash in the next half-year.
Signaux Girod specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing, installation, and maintenance of sign equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- signage equipment (60.7%): road traffic panels, signage equipment, road marking products, plastic signage products, electronic equipment, municipal billboards, etc. The group ensures the installation and marking services, worksite marking, rental, maintenance and upkeep of equipment;
- flowering and street furniture (8.7%).
The remaining net sales (30,6%) are from the international activities (Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, Morocco, Colombia, Peru and Bulgaria).