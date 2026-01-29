Significant Decline in Maurel & Prom's Revenue in 2025
Maurel & Prom reported a 29% drop in revenue for the year 2025, totaling $578 million, despite a 2% increase in total M&P share production (including Venezuela) to 37,096 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
Published on 01/29/2026 at 03:08 am EST
"The group has entered an active growth phase, centered on the development of its existing assets and an external growth strategy that is set to accelerate," stated CEO Olivier de Langavant.
"The sale of our stake in Seplat Energy marks a key milestone in this momentum: it allows us to crystallize the value created and to equip ourselves with very significant financial capacity," he added.
The oil company thus claims a positive net cash position of $178 million (with $460 million in cash and $282 million in debt), placing it "in the best position for its future external growth operations."