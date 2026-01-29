Significant Decline in Maurel & Prom's Revenue in 2025

Maurel & Prom reported a 29% drop in revenue for the year 2025, totaling $578 million, despite a 2% increase in total M&P share production (including Venezuela) to 37,096 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/29/2026 at 03:08 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The group's consolidated production on an M&P share basis (excluding Venezuela, which is not consolidated in sales) stood at 28,902 boe/d, down 4%, while the average oil selling price was $69.4 per barrel, a decrease of 14% compared to 2024.



"The group has entered an active growth phase, centered on the development of its existing assets and an external growth strategy that is set to accelerate," stated CEO Olivier de Langavant.



"The sale of our stake in Seplat Energy marks a key milestone in this momentum: it allows us to crystallize the value created and to equip ourselves with very significant financial capacity," he added.



The oil company thus claims a positive net cash position of $178 million (with $460 million in cash and $282 million in debt), placing it "in the best position for its future external growth operations."