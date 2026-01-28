In detail, the group recorded its steepest organic revenue declines in agricultural spraying (-19.3%) and beet harvesting (-28.9%), ahead of leisure (-8.2%) and industry (-9.5%).

"Exel Industries posted a declining first quarter in a particularly challenging agricultural environment, with European markets remaining cautious and a drop in our most cyclical activities," acknowledged CEO Daniel Tragus.

"However, our order books are showing early signs of improvement in agricultural spraying and remain solid in gardening and industry," he nevertheless emphasized.

In this economic context, which "offers little visibility," management states it is maintaining its course, focusing on cost structure optimization and reducing the company’s net debt.