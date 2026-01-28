Significant Decline in Quarterly Revenue for Exel Industries

Exel Industries reported revenue of €133.7 million for the first quarter of its 2025-26 fiscal year, down 17.5% on a reported basis and 15.5% at constant scope and exchange rates.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/28/2026 at 02:37 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In detail, the group recorded its steepest organic revenue declines in agricultural spraying (-19.3%) and beet harvesting (-28.9%), ahead of leisure (-8.2%) and industry (-9.5%).



"Exel Industries posted a declining first quarter in a particularly challenging agricultural environment, with European markets remaining cautious and a drop in our most cyclical activities," acknowledged CEO Daniel Tragus.



"However, our order books are showing early signs of improvement in agricultural spraying and remain solid in gardening and industry," he nevertheless emphasized.



In this economic context, which "offers little visibility," management states it is maintaining its course, focusing on cost structure optimization and reducing the company’s net debt.