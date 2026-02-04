Significant Revenue Growth for LightOn in 2025

In 2025, the turnover of the generative AI specialist serving businesses and the public sector reached €1.7 million, up 54% compared to 2024, reflecting sustained growth momentum driven primarily by the French market.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 02/04/2026 at 12:14 pm EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The strong business growth is fueled by sales of Paradigm licenses, marketed since 2024, with revenue from this segment nearly tripling.



This momentum reflects both new contracts signed in 2025 and the full-year impact of agreements concluded in 2024.



LightOn anticipates a gradual improvement in hardware availability in 2026, which could accelerate the adoption of generative AI across Europe.



"To support this growing demand while strengthening its competitive differentiation, LightOn relies on an expanded offering, compatible with all types of infrastructure and integrating high value-added features," the company stated in a press release.



Backed by this offering, a network of leading partners, and new strategic geographic footholds—notably in the Middle East, where Paradigm can now be deployed on Arabic-language data and document sets—LightOn is seeing a steady flow of commercial opportunities, enabling it to anticipate continued growth momentum for its business.