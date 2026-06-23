The Dutch group also said it expects annual organic sales growth of between 0% and 1% over the period, along with free cash flow generation of between 7% and 8% of revenue.
The company also revised its dividend policy and now targets an annual payout ratio of 40% to 50% of net profit from continuing operations.
"These targets could offer some upside potential if the group manages to deliver on them," ING said, while keeping its neutral rating on the stock.
Signify also said it will not restart the share buyback program announced for 2025.
First CMD since 2020
This CMD is the first the group has held since 2020. Chief Executive Eric Rondolat is continuing his streamlining efforts after twelve consecutive quarters of declining sales.
"The group remains exposed to a structurally weak growth profile." "The new targets set for 2029 are broadly in line with market expectations and assume organic growth of 0% to 1%, slightly below current forecasts. They point to no real near-term rebound in activity," the Dutch bank added.
The main change in this strategy update is the portfolio classification between businesses to build and businesses to harvest for cash generation. The build category includes connected lighting, consumer activities around the Philips Hue brand, certain segments of professional lighting, and targeted geographic expansion initiatives.
By contrast, non-connected LED lamps, conventional lighting, and several mature or weakly differentiated businesses will now be managed with a priority on profitability and cash generation.
This segmentation reflects a more explicit acknowledgment of the structural decline in some of the group's legacy businesses. Rather than trying to reignite their growth, management now aims to maximize their cash flows while focusing investment on the segments seen as most promising.
Since the start of the year, Signify shares are down more than 15%.
Signify N.V. is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Its Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. Signify N.V. has 26,581 employees and operates in 73 countries. The company unlocks the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- luminaires and lighting systems for professionals (65.3%): to Public, Office & Industry and Retail & Hospitality;
- LED lamps, functional domestic luminaires and connected home lighting (22.1%);
- conventional lamps and professional electronics (11.9%);
- other (0.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (7.9%), the United States (34.7%), China (6.5%), Germany (6%), India (4.5%) and other (40.4%).
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