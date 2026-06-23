Signify tumbles after investors deem its roadmap lacking ambition

The lighting specialist slid 15% on the Amsterdam stock exchange after presenting a strategy update Tuesday at its investor day, including a target operating margin of around 10% by 2029.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/23/2026 at 05:03 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Dutch group also said it expects annual organic sales growth of between 0% and 1% over the period, along with free cash flow generation of between 7% and 8% of revenue.



The company also revised its dividend policy and now targets an annual payout ratio of 40% to 50% of net profit from continuing operations.



"These targets could offer some upside potential if the group manages to deliver on them," ING said, while keeping its neutral rating on the stock.



Signify also said it will not restart the share buyback program announced for 2025.



First CMD since 2020



This CMD is the first the group has held since 2020. Chief Executive Eric Rondolat is continuing his streamlining efforts after twelve consecutive quarters of declining sales.



"The group remains exposed to a structurally weak growth profile." "The new targets set for 2029 are broadly in line with market expectations and assume organic growth of 0% to 1%, slightly below current forecasts. They point to no real near-term rebound in activity," the Dutch bank added.



The main change in this strategy update is the portfolio classification between businesses to build and businesses to harvest for cash generation. The build category includes connected lighting, consumer activities around the Philips Hue brand, certain segments of professional lighting, and targeted geographic expansion initiatives.



By contrast, non-connected LED lamps, conventional lighting, and several mature or weakly differentiated businesses will now be managed with a priority on profitability and cash generation.



This segmentation reflects a more explicit acknowledgment of the structural decline in some of the group's legacy businesses. Rather than trying to reignite their growth, management now aims to maximize their cash flows while focusing investment on the segments seen as most promising.



Since the start of the year, Signify shares are down more than 15%.