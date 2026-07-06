Signs of renewed confidence on Wall Street after a three-day weekend

After a three-day weekend for July 4 celebrations, S&P 500 futures (+0.4%) and Nasdaq 100 futures (+1.1%) are pointing to a confident start on Wall Street, for what looks like a generally light week ahead of the start of earnings season.

'The economic picture has brightened in the United States with the release of PCE, GDP and consumer spending data', notes Christopher Dembik, investment strategy adviser at Pictet AM, in light of the figures published last Thursday.



'You do not get GDP growth of +2.1% and a +0.7% increase in incomes in a stagflationary environment. The stagflation scenario, the one that had markets pricing in a slowdown in growth alongside stubborn inflation, has just suffered a serious setback', he continues.



'With growth still solid and inflation converging toward its target, investors should not fear Fed rate hikes, they should welcome them instead', Danske Bank also argues.



'If the Federal Reserve tightens policy because activity is accelerating and inflation pressures are easing, that is a positive signal for risk assets, not the other way around', the Danish bank explains.



In this context, attention should turn on Wednesday to the 'minutes' of the Fed's first meeting with Kevin Warsh as its chair, which should help clarify how the debate is evolving within the US central bank's policy-setting body.



A fairly thin week for indicators and results



In the meantime, shortly after the opening this Monday, investors will take in the composite PMI index, then the June ISM services index, which consensus expects to edge down to 54.2 from 54.5 the prior month.



Still on the US macro data front, the coming days will also bring the May trade balance (Tuesday), then June existing home sales (Thursday).



The week getting underway also looks fairly quiet on the corporate release front, with only PepsiCo and Delta Air Lines scheduled for Thursday and Friday, ahead of the start of earnings season next week.



It is indeed on July 14 that the quarterly reporting season will truly begin: as usual, it will be kicked off by major banks such as JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.



The pullback in oil prices is reassuring



For now, traders' mood can take comfort from the ongoing pullback in oil prices, with a barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) currently trading around $68.1, while Brent is changing hands near $71.7.



'Oil prices have stabilized, to some extent, near their lowest level in several months, sliding back to levels seen before tensions in the Middle East intensified', welcomes Paolo Broccardo, CEO of BankPro.



'While the improvement in geopolitical sentiment has helped push crude lower as shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz have been restored, some caution about the next steps in the negotiations could limit further declines in oil prices for now', he nonetheless warns.