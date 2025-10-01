Sika announced this morning the acquisition of Marlon Tørmørtel, a mortar manufacturer in Denmark.



The acquisition creates a growth platform for Sika in the Nordic countries, offering attractive opportunities for further market expansion and cross-selling with Sika's complementary solutions, the group explained.



The company specializes in the production of mortars, primarily serving contractors, concrete element manufacturers, and specialized applicators, but also reaches the market through building material merchants.



The combination of Marlon's and Sika's sales force, product range, and customer base will create numerous cross-selling opportunities, Sika management said.



The acquisition will strengthen our presence in the large-format mortar segment and enable us to better serve our new and existing customers with comprehensive solutions, it added.