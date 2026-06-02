Sika announces the appointment of a new member to its Group Management and accelerates its digital transformation



Philipp Irniger has been appointed Head of Construction and member of the Sika Group Management.



Philipp Irniger joined the company in 2007 and possesses extensive international management experience gained in operational roles, particularly across Asian markets such as Southeast Asia, India, and China, as well as in various support functions.



Most recently, he served as General Manager of Sika Switzerland, after having contributed significantly to the strategic development of the distribution business and the waterproofing target market.



Furthermore, Sika is creating the position of Chief Digital and Information Officer to effectively drive the Fast Forward strategic program and accelerate digitalization.



Jochen Werling will take on the newly created role of Chief Digital and Information Officer.



The Chief Digital and Information Officer reports directly to the CEO.