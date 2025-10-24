Sika shares are fairly stable in Zurich today, after the chemical group announced 9m 2025 EBITDA of CHF 1.64bn, down 3.3% due to significant currency effects, albeit representing a 0.1-point increase in its margin to 19.2%.



At CHF 8.58bn, its sales declined by 3.8%, weighed on by currency fluctuations (mainly the depreciation of the dollar), without which they increased by 1.1% in local currency, despite a double-digit decline in construction activity in China.



Even in an environment marked by strong headwinds, we continued to gain market share. We are actively addressing the persistent weakness in the markets through structural adjustments, it said.



For 2025, Sika confirms that it expects a slight increase in sales in local currency, despite a shrinking global market and difficult conditions in China. Its EBITDA margin is expected to be around 19% (between 19.5% and 19.8% excluding non-recurring costs).