Airbus announced on Wednesday that Silk Way West Airlines has placed a firm order for two more A350F aircraft, bringing the total number of this cargo variant of its long-haul jet now expected by the Baku-based carrier (Azerbaijan) to four.

The A350F, with its first test aircraft currently being assembled in Toulouse, features the largest main deck cargo door in the industry, as well as a fuselage whose length and capacity have been optimized for standard pallets and containers.

More than 70% of the structure is made from advanced materials, resulting in a take-off weight that is 46 metric tons lighter than its competing model.

Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, the A350F will be able to carry up to 111 metric tons of freight over 4,700 nautical miles (8,700 km), while achieving approximately 40% lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared to previous-generation aircraft.

By the end of October 2025, Airbus had received 74 orders for the A350F from 12 customers.

The contract was formalized at the Dubai Airshow, which has been taking place since Monday and will conclude on Friday.