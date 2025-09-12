AlphaValue has downgraded Siltronic AG shares from 'buy' to 'add', with an unchanged target price of €38.9.



The analyst believes that the semiconductor recovery has now been delayed until after 2025, with ongoing inventory adjustments expected to continue until at least December 2025, thereby weighing on EBITDA.

The broker has lowered its growth assumptions to 9% and 10% for 2026 and 2027 respectively, and is assuming slightly higher capex, thereby reducing the DCF value (€59.2) and NAV (€37.5).



According to the broker, 2025 would remain in deficit, albeit with an improvement in EPS (-€2.44 vs. -€3.73), thanks to a stronger Q4, with the revenue decline revised from -9.75% to -5%.