Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

simPRO : API Upgrade Puts Businesses On The Information Expressway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 08:15am CEST

Web programmers and business managers across the United Kingdom will be able to integrate online applications faster and easier than previously possible thanks to a new API product released by global job management company simPRO.

simPRO’s ‘RESTful API’ product was developed as a software interfacing tool which allows various systems to connect and communicate with a new sense of efficiency, strengthening the bridge between simPRO and other platforms which may be used in the workforce.

An Application Programming Interface, or API, is broadly defined as software that allows two applications to talk to each other, acting as a messenger to allow third-party developers to retrieve and insert specified data into that application.

The simPRO API allows for seamless integration of data between it and other business software platforms.

simPRO Chief Technology Officer Jonathan Eastgate said the simPRO RESTful API would ultimately lead to better software integrations and an overall increase in convenience for businesses.

“simPRO’s new API is a technical step forward, but its functions are good for users because external applications can be created to move data between simPRO and different applications,” he said.

“With the API you can now create integrations that connect simPRO to mailing and accounting systems, ecommerce, business websites, smartphone and tablet apps and document management systems.

“Thanks to simPRO RESTful API, businesses are able to integrate simPRO and third-party applications easier than ever before.

“That’s what we strive to do at simPRO – removing time and complexity from modern necessities like program integration and online product use. We want to empower our partners in the United Kingdom to build valuable businesses around the information flowing through simPRO.

“simPRO’s new API systems will assist in managing workflows and improving efficiencies for thousands of trade service businesses,” Mr Eastgate said.

simPRO’s RESTful API was designed to be up to date with industry standards and features a

Developer Centre where users can receive support through a dedicated forum and access assistance resource like code examples and program walkthroughs.

The new API will be made available world-wide upon release and be functional through simPRO’s Service and Enterprise range, making it accessible for a diverse range of users throughout the trade service industry.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:26aRENAULT : Google to offer Android infotainment services for Renault alliance
AQ
08:24aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : UK regulator says KPMG admits misconduct linked to BNY Mellon unit's compliance reports
RE
08:23aPROTASCO BHD : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO' SRI CHONG KET PEN
PU
08:23aMETGASCO : elects to convert portion of Byron Energy Notes
PU
08:23aFURTHER RE : Update
PU
08:23aROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE : HARRI SJÖHOLM RESIGNS FROM ROBIT PLC’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS
PU
08:22aINVENT MEDIC SWEDEN : Arcamea launches its first product, the Efemia Bladder Support, October 1st in Sweden.
AQ
08:20aMCDONALD : McDonalds' Archways to Opportunity sends employees to college
AQ
08:19aBENGUET : Philippines' Mangkhut death toll rises to 81 as 70 remain missing
AQ
08:18aBritain refers Sainsbury's-Asda merger to in-depth review
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Truck Business and Solera Launch Partnership
2JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : WeWork tops JPMorgan as No. 1 New York tenant as coworking..
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
4BAYER : BAYER : Steps Up Legal Fight Over Weed Killer Blamed for Cancer
5TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Short Selling Pot Stocks is Getting Expensive
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.