simPRO API Upgrade Puts Businesses on the Information Expressway

Web programmers and business managers will be able to integrate online
applications faster and easier than previously possible thanks to a new
API product released by global job management company simPRO.
simPRO’s ‘RESTful API’ product was developed as a software interfacing
tool which allows various systems to connect and communicate with a new
sense of efficiency, strengthening the bridge between simPRO and other
platforms which may be used in the workforce.
An Application Programming Interface, or API, is broadly defined as
software that allows two applications to talk to each other, acting as a
messenger to allow third party developers to retrieve and insert
specified data into that application.
The simPRO API allows for seamless integration of data between it and
other business software platforms.
simPRO Chief Technology Officer Jonathan Eastgate said the simPRO
RESTful API would ultimately lead to better software integrations and an
overall increase in convenience for businesses.
“simPRO’s new API is a technical step forward, but its functions are
good for users because external applications can be created to move data
between simPRO and different applications,” he said.
“With the API you can now create integrations that connect simPRO to
mailing and accounting systems, ecommerce, business websites, smartphone
and tablet apps and document management systems.
“Thanks to simPRO RESTful API, businesses are able to integrate simPRO
and third party applications easier than ever before.
“That’s what we strive to do at simPRO – removing time and complexity
from modern necessities like program integration and online product use.
We want to empower our partners to build valuable businesses around the
information flowing through simPRO.
“simPRO’s new API systems will assist in managing workflows and
improving efficiencies for thousands of trade service businesses,” Mr
Eastgate said.
simPRO’s RESTful API was designed to be up to date with industry
standards and features a “Developer Centre” where users can receive
support through a dedicated forum and access assistance resource like
code examples and program walkthroughs.
The new API will be made available world-wide upon release and be
functional through simPRO’s Service and Enterprise range, making it
accessible for a diverse range of users throughout the trade service
industry.
About simPRO
simPRO provides business management cloud solutions for the trade and
specialty contracting industries; including security professionals,
plumbers, electricians, HVAC, solar, data networking, and others. simPRO
eliminates the hassle of field service management, reduces paperwork,
refines office processes, streamlines field operations, increases
profit, maximises your workforce, and enables more business growth. As
it is cloud-based, it can be used anywhere, anytime to help improve
streamlined business productivity and efficiency in real time, giving
businesses the potential to grow, meet and exceed their goals.
With customers in Australia, New Zealand, the United States and the
United Kingdom, simPRO provides global leadership for trade and
specialty contractors worldwide.
In 2016, simPRO secured AUD$40 million in growth capital as part of an
aggressive product innovation and expansion strategy that has seen the
company enter the United States and the United Kingdom over the last two
years.
At the end of 2017, simPRO had more than 4,000 clients and 100,000 users
globally, with clients ranging from small contracting operations through
to corporate enterprises with thousands of staff.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918006192/en/