simPRO : and Outlook Calendar Two-Way Integration Streamlines Scheduling and Optimises Office-to-Field Communication.

06/19/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

Leading field service operations management software company, simPRO, has released a two-way integration with popular business tool Microsoft Outlook 365. The integration fuses Outlook and simPRO calendars so that jobs, activities or events scheduled are viewable in both systems.

With real-time syncing, calendar events are viewable instantly in both simPRO and Outlook 365 from the moment the integration is enabled. This means office staff can instantly book customer appointments, and place them on any synced staff members calendar without having to contact them directly to confirm their schedule.

"We want our users to be able to operate their business from end-to-end within the simPRO solution," Chief Technology Officer, Jonathan Eastgate said, "and so we are continuing to develop as many ways as possible for simPRO to become that business' single source of truth through integrations like this."

Users can schedule a lead, quote, job or activity within simPRO and the details will automatically be placed into Outlook Calendar for corresponding staff members.

Events listed in the Outlook calendar offer a number of details for a simPRO-scheduled job, quote or lead including: the date and time, job or lead number, customer name, site address and cost centre or lead description

"It's about getting the information exchanged between office and field staff as quickly as possible, and streamlining scheduling," Eastgate explained, "We want people in the office and field to be able to access information quickly and efficiently."

The sync can be set up for any Outlook 365 calendar, regardless of whether staff members hold a simPRO licence. This means that for those who do not yet have simPRO licences for their entire team, there is now an easy way to understand staff member availability by syncing their Outlook calendar with simPRO.

To ensure privacy is also maintained when integrating a personal calendar tool with a job management system, simPRO will only show Outlook-originated calendar items as 'Busy' with no specific details included.

simPRO’s Office 365 Outlook calendar sync enhances field service scheduling efficiency and improves customer service. With meeting availability and calendar management features, users can instantly schedule leads, quotes, jobs and activities for any staff member, even if they are not a simPRO user.

Business owners, scheduling staff and other key team members can streamline field service scheduling and optimise their communications with this exciting, new simPRO and Microsoft Outlook 365 integration.

About simPRO

simPRO provides business management cloud solutions for the trade and specialty contracting industry. It's products cater to a range of business including security professionals, plumbers, electricians, HVAC, solar, data networking, and others. simPRO eliminates the hassle of field service management, reduces paperwork, refines office processes, streamlines field operations, increases profit, maximizes your workforce, and enables more business growth.

With customers in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, simPRO provides global leadership for trade and specialty contractors worldwide. The company’s Australian headquarters are located in Brisbane, Australia.

In 2016, simPRO secured US$31 million in growth capital as part of an aggressive product innovation and expansion strategy that has seen the company enter the United States and the United Kingdom over the last two years.

At the end of 2018, simPRO had more than 4,800 clients and 120,000 users globally, with clients ranging from small contracting operations through to corporate enterprises with thousands of staff.


