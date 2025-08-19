Liquidity refers to the ease with which an investor can sell an asset without causing significant price fluctuations. It plays a decisive role - not only in the price of a share, but also in the health of the company. This is one of the reasons given to explain why US stocks are better valued than European stocks.

A stock is said to be liquid when there are many buyers and sellers. This abundance reduces the gap between the bid and ask prices, known as the "spread." The tighter the spread, the lower the transaction costs, as trading takes place closer to the actual market value.

Conversely, a wide spread increases transaction costs and deters investors, and when the market looks elsewhere, prices fall.

Market depth also comes into play. This refers to the variety of prices available at a given moment. Sufficient depth allows large volumes to be traded without disrupting the price. For example, let's take a stock trading at $100. If I want to sell a block larger than the usual daily volume, the first trades will go through at $100. But quickly, with no buyers, I will have to sell at $98 or $97, which drives down the average selling price. On top of that, it creates unwanted volatility, which discourages investors and weakens market efficiency.

Studies also show that daily trading volumes in the US are 4.4 times higher than in Europe.

Liquidity also has a direct impact on the cost of capital, which in turn has a significant influence on a company's strategy.

The more illiquid a market is, the more shareholders demand a risk premium. There is a wide variety of these premiums. Theory says that investors can deposit their money without any risk (bonds) and get a return, which is the risk-free rate. If you want an investor to turn away from this, you have to offer them a better return. Investors can therefore demand a whole range of different "premiums." Size premiums for small companies, country-risk premiums for politically unstable areas, company-specific risk premiums, etc. The liquidity premium is an integral part of this, as investors know that it will be more difficult to resell their shares.

Thus, a company listed on a liquid market raises funds at the "right price" by selling a reasonable share of its capital. Conversely, in an illiquid market, it must issue more shares to obtain the same amount, which dilutes its future profits more significantly. In other words, it sacrifices long-term value.

Studies show that a lack of liquidity translates into lower investment in R&D, fixed assets and inventories.

Clearly, amongst many other advantages, a European company that lists in the US benefits from much greater liquidity. This reduces transaction costs, attracts more shareholders and lowers its cost of capital. It also gains access to the world's deepest market, where the largest players can act without disrupting prices. These advantages are compounded by a climate that is generally more favorable to US stock valuations.