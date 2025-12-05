The French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) has announced that the simplified public takeover bid (OPAS) for Cogelec shares, submitted by Société Générale on behalf of Legrand France, will be open from December 8 to December 19, 2025, inclusive.

The initiator has made an irrevocable commitment to acquire, at a unit price of 29 euros, all of the 2,065,261 existing Cogelec shares that it does not already own directly or indirectly, representing 23.21% of the company's share capital.

Legrand France also intends to request, within three months following the close of the offer and provided the necessary conditions are met, the implementation of a mandatory squeeze-out procedure, with compensation set at 29 euros per share.