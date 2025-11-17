Sinclair has announced the acquisition of approximately 8% of The E W Scripps' capital, paving the way for a potential merger between the two local television network groups. This transaction is part of a strategic review by Sinclair, which is exploring various options to strengthen its position in a market weakened by the rise of streaming. The group estimates the potential synergies from a merger at $300m, with a potential completion within nine to twelve months. The announcement sent Scripps' stock up more than 25%, while Sinclair's rose nearly 4%.

Scripps responded firmly, stating that its board of directors would take all necessary measures to protect the interests of its shareholders in the face of what it describes as opportunistic actions. The company says it remains open to any value-creating transaction, without ruling out its current strategic plan. Local stations such as Scripps and Sinclair are facing a steady decline in revenue from traditional TV packages, particularly retransmission fees, their main source of funding.

In this context, mergers are becoming a strategic response to the fragmentation of the media landscape. The Trump administration, which favors deregulation of the sector, is encouraging these mergers. Sinclair is closely monitoring this trend, while Nexstar recently acquired Tegna for $3.54bn. In addition, Sinclair is considering refocusing its activities by potentially selling its ventures division, which includes The Tennis Channel and digital advertising company Compulse. Discussions with other partners had already begun earlier in the year.