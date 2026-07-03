Sinochem is a Chinese shareholder in the Italian tire maker, holding nearly 34%.
The broker notes that the transaction is not yet certain and would require, in particular, regulatory approval from the Chinese State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. This deal, valued at about €1bn, would reduce Sinochem's stake in Pirelli to around 20%.
The analysts also note that it would reduce the Chinese group's influence over Pirelli, an issue that had become increasingly critical as the Italian company develops its connected-tire technologies, particularly in the United States.
AlphaValue believes this is a very strong positive signal for Pirelli, because governance had been one of the main headwinds weighing on the group.
The analysts think Pirelli is the best-positioned company in Europe's automotive sector, supported by its move upmarket strategy and its heavy exposure to the high value-added tire segment, which should benefit from structural trends such as the rising penetration of electric vehicles.
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of tires for light vehicles and two-wheeled vehicles.
Net sales break down by source of revenue between product sales (97.1%) and services (2.9%).
At the end of 2025, the group operated 18 manufacturing sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (38.7%), North America (26.3%), Asia/Pacific (17.7%), South America (10.1%), Russia/Middle East/Africa/India (7.2%).
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