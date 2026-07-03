Sinochem May Sell Part of Its Stake in Pirelli

In a note, AlphaValue says that, according to Bloomberg, Czech billionaire Michal Strnad is in talks to acquire a minority stake of about 14% in Pirelli from Sinochem.

Sinochem is a Chinese shareholder in the Italian tire maker, holding nearly 34%.



The broker notes that the transaction is not yet certain and would require, in particular, regulatory approval from the Chinese State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. This deal, valued at about €1bn, would reduce Sinochem's stake in Pirelli to around 20%.



The analysts also note that it would reduce the Chinese group's influence over Pirelli, an issue that had become increasingly critical as the Italian company develops its connected-tire technologies, particularly in the United States.



AlphaValue believes this is a very strong positive signal for Pirelli, because governance had been one of the main headwinds weighing on the group.



The analysts think Pirelli is the best-positioned company in Europe's automotive sector, supported by its move upmarket strategy and its heavy exposure to the high value-added tire segment, which should benefit from structural trends such as the rising penetration of electric vehicles.