"2025 as seen by MarketScreener" (6/6). As part of our 2025 year-in-review series, we selected 25 photos. Twenty-five shots to tell the story of a year.

One big, beautiful law

One of Donald Trump's biggest victories in 2025 : the passage of the "One, Big, Beautiful Bill". A sweeping tax-cut plan passed by Congress in early July, after several weeks of parliamentary trench warfare.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, July 3, 2025

What a construction site !

This year, Donald Trump put unprecedented pressure on the Fed and its chair, Jerome Powell. Going so far as to personally inspect the renovation of the Fed's headquarters - whose cost overruns he denounced.

Renovation work at the Fed's headquarters, July 24, 2025

Next time in Moscow ?

It was their first meeting since 2019. In Alaska, Donald Trump rolled out the red carpet for Vladimir Putin in the hope of moving the Ukraine peace track forward. The upshot : a diplomatic win for the Kremlin chief, and little progress in the talks.

Anchorage (Alaska), August 15, 2025

Naval battle

In September, the U.S. military launched a bombing campaign in the Pacific and the Caribbean against vessels accused of carrying drugs to the United States. According to an assessment by the Trump administration as of December 22, 29 strikes were carried out, killing at least 105 people.

Images released by the White House

You wouldn't go on vacation with them

On September 3, Xi Jinping hosted Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un in Beijing for a commemoration marking 80 years since the end of World War II. A show of force cast as a challenge to the West.

Beijing, September 3, 2025

Breakdown at the UN

The 80 th session of the United Nations General Assembly was marked by gridlock. Donald Trump's on an escalator, and Emmanuel Macron's in traffic. A snapshot of an institution struggling to produce solutions.

UN headquarters (New York), September 23, 2025

Hello ? Yes, we went a bit outside the lines

On September 9, Israeli aircraft targeted Hamas leaders in Doha. An unprecedented strike on the soil of a close U.S. ally. Visiting the White House a few weeks later, Benjamin Netanyahu was forced by Donald Trump to apologize to the emir of Qatar.

Oval Office, September 29, 2025. Source : White House

I'm leaving, but I'm staying

On October 6, Sébastien Lecornu resigns, just hours after naming his government. He is reappointed right away by Emmanuel Macron, and ultimately manages to avoid a no-confidence vote. But a little more than two months later, the prime minister still has not managed to get a budget passed. A stopgap bill was adopted by Parliament on December 23. Budget talks will resume after the holidays.

Matignon, October 6, 2025

The capital of finance elected a socialist

Democrats have a new standard-bearer : Zohran Mamdani, 34, an avowed socialist, elected mayor of New York in early November. After a campaign focused on the cost of living, he won with 50.4% of the vote. Wall Street, for its part, played the calming card, promising to work with him, even as he backed tax hikes on the wealthy and on companies during the campaign.

New York, November 4, 2025

The sound of a ceasefire

Two years after the October 7, 2023, attack, and under pressure from Donald Trump, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire on October 10. Two days earlier, Marco Rubio interrupted a meeting to pass a note to the president saying a ceasefire was "very close".

Marco Rubio and Donald Trump at the White House, October 8, 2025

You can't make an omelet without breaking eggs

Renovating the Oval Office, the portrait gallery, paving over the Rose Garden… Donald Trump is remaking the White House in his own image. The latest project is the most striking : the construction of an immense ballroom, which required… bulldozing the East Wing of the historic building.

The White House East Wing

All that for this

A new record for the United States, which treated us in 2025 to a 43-day shutdown. Democrats refused to vote to reopen the government unless Republicans extended Obamacare health subsidies. The upshot : they got nothing, and another shutdown is likely at the end of January.

House Speaker Mike Johnson at the Capitol, October 20, 2025

Ending on a musical note

Because MarketScreener would be bored without him, let's end with Donald Trump and his dance steps to YMCA, the song that closes all his rallies.

At a rally in Mount Pocono (Pennsylvania), December 9, 2025