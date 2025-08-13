Sixt has reported a 71% jump in Q2 2025 earnings before tax (EBT) to €107.3m, compared with €62.8m a year earlier. Net profit rose jumped 66% y-o-y to €65.9m, while EPS reached €1.40, compared with €0.84 in Q2 2024. NB: pmt -6%.



Quarterly revenue reached a record level of €1.08bn, up 7.4% y-o-y, driven by growth in short-term rental activity in all regions. The average fleet stood at 197,800 vehicles (+5.7%), with the share of premium vehicles rising to 54%.



However, EBITDA fell by 8.1% to €353.1m, due to a higher proportion of leased vehicles. As these expenses are recognized before EBITDA, unlike depreciation on owned vehicles, this automatically weighed on this indicator.



We were able to respond effectively to strong demand in all regions with moderate fleet growth and a strengthened premium offering. This allows us to confirm our annual targets despite the declining economic visibility, Sixt SE said.



The company confirms its guidance for 2025, still expecting revenue growth of between 5% and 10% and an EBT margin of around 10%.