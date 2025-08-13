Oddo BHF confirms its 'outperform' rating on Sixt SE shares, with an unchanged target price of €106.



The broker reports that Q2 2025 results were in line with expectations, with consolidated revenue of €1,082.5m (+7.4% y-o-y) and EBT of €107.3m, corresponding to a margin of 9.9%. This performance was supported by strong activity in Europe and improved fleet-related costs.



The broker emphasizes that the annual outlook is confirmed, targeting revenue growth of between 5% and 10% and an EBT margin of around 10%. It believes that the summer season, which is historically decisive for annual results, should benefit from a robust pricing environment and high vehicle utilization rates.



According to the note, despite ongoing uncertainties in the US, momentum remains positive thanks to stabilizing used vehicle prices and a business model that is considered solid, supported by flexible cost management and a healthy balance sheet.