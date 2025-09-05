UBS believes that the group is "strong in the face of adversity: start buying." The analyst begins coverage of the stock with a buy recommendation.



What was a drag last year has turned into an asset thanks to active fleet management and an opportunity to gain market share in the United States, UBS said today.



We are initiating coverage of the stock with a buy recommendation and a TP €102.



The company has confirmed its guidance for 2025, still expecting revenue growth of between 5% and 10% and an EBT margin of around 10%.