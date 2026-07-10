SK Hynix makes a strong Nasdaq debut with a premium of nearly 20%

The global leader in HBM memory is opening its equity to American investors after a record $26.5bn raise, aiming to narrow its discount to Micron.

SK Hynix on Friday launched the listing of its American depositary receipts (ADRs) on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SKHY", giving US investors direct access to the South Korean champion of advanced memory. The group sold 177.9m ADRs at $149, with each receipt representing one-tenth of a common share, raising about $26.5bn in the largest US offering ever completed by a foreign company.



The DRAM and NAND specialist plans to use the proceeds for new fabs and the equipment needed to expand capacity. SK Hynix now sits at the heart of artificial intelligence infrastructure thanks to high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, built into Nvidia accelerators. Jensen Huang has also said the memory shortage could persist for several years given the strength of demand.



Wall Street's reception suggests, however, that investors are already paying for this added accessibility. At around $172 early in the session, the ADR was trading nearly 20% above the theoretical value of the Korean share, calculated from its close at 2.18m won, the conversion ratio and the exchange rate.



That gap may reflect an ADR-specific premium tied to better liquidity, more convenient trading hours and simplified access for US investors, as is regularly seen between TSMC's ADR and its Taiwan-listed shares. It still needs to be confirmed once first-day euphoria fades. The deal could then either support a rerating of the Seoul-listed stock, or leave two prices coexisting for the same economic exposure.