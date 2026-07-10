The Korean memory specialist's dual listing in the United States comes at an opportune moment.

A de facto oligopoly between the company itself, its compatriot Samsung and America's Micron, stocks of memory makers have seen a parabolic surge since the advent of AI, one that will go down in history books.

How sustainable is such a boom? The supplier's net margin reached 77% in the latest quarter, much of it admittedly stemming from a mark-to-market gain on its stakes, which could offer an initial clue.

Seasoned semiconductor analysts, in a sector once known for being cyclical and unforgiving, probably never thought that they would see this. Some are still pinching themselves, while others, notably those covering SK Hynix, are projecting revenue that should quintuple between 2025 and 2027.

That acceleration would mark a new era. In US dollars, SK Hynix's revenue rose from $14bn in 2016 to $67bn in 2025, an excellent run, but still a less frenetic one.

Highly volatile, operating profit reached $33bn last year, versus $16bn the year before, and even a $6bn loss the year before that, a period marked, as we recall, by a brutal post-pandemic hangover.

Operating profit in Q1 2026 came in at $25bn, i.e. three quarters of last year's full-year profit, which was already a record. As for SK Hynix's market capitalization, it has increased sevenfold in the past twelve months, now reaching $1,000bn.

Faced with this avalanche of superlatives, cynics will call it a full-blown bubble, if not an unsustainable bottleneck in the DRAM markets and even more so in HBM, currently largely dominated by the Korean player, which, as we know, maintains a privileged relationship with Nvidia, while more upbeat observers will see an historic acceleration tied to a new golden age of computing power.

The $26.5bn raised by SK Hynix thanks to its new US listing will enable it to match Micron's ambitions, which yesterday announced a $27bn investment budget in 2026, and $250bn of investments in the United States by 2035.

Can demand grow at a sufficient pace to absorb all this new capacity? Opinions differ, as reflected in the valuations of Micron and SK Hynix, which are both trading on single-digit earnings multiples, despite outsize results, or because of them, depending on the perspective.