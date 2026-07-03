Japan's space push is giving Sky Perfect JSAT Corporation a tailwind, lifting profits with tighter costs while the market cheers the story harder than the actual growth.

Japan's government has become a direct growth driver for wireless and satellite communications, and the spending direction leaves little room for doubt. Japan approved 122.3 trillion Japanese Yen for FY 26, a post-war high, with digital infrastructure receiving a dedicated budget mandate for the first time in decades.

The clearest signal is the Ministry of Defense's space-related budget jumping 62% y/y—from JPY 136.6bn in FY 25 to JPY 221.3bn in FY 26. This is part of a JPY 1tn five-year defense space buildout under Japan's Defense Build-up Plan, a pace of expansion with no parallel in post-war Japanese defense history.

Sky Perfect JSAT, Japan's only integrated satellite and pay-TV operator with 17 satellites spanning North America to the Indian Ocean, sits directly in this shift. Its three segments: Space Business, Broadcasting Business, and Fiber-optic Alliance Business cover Japan, the Asia-Pacific region, and North America.

The company's JPY 283.1bn Ministry of Defense Satellite Constellation Project contract, executed February 2026 through a newly formed consortium, confirms the company is already inside the policy push.

Efficiencies make profit pop

Over FY 25, revenue grew just 3.1% y/y to JPY 127.6bn, up from JPY 123.7bn, which is fine but unexciting for a business talking about long-term space expansion. Growth came from the Space Business, where revenue rose by JPY 5.1bn to JPY 69.8bn, supported by domestic communications demand and a JPY 2.6bn increase in the space intelligence segment.

The real story sits below the line—operating profit jumped 28.3% y/y, far ahead of revenue, to JPY 35.3bn from JPY 27.5bn in FY 24. This was thanks to cost control. Management cut SG&A expenses hard and squeezed more out of the same base, expenses fell within the media division.

Net profit rose 22% to JPY 23.3bn from JPY 19.1bn, lagging slightly behind operating profit but still comfortably ahead of the top line. That gap suggests some drag from non-operating items and taxes. Put simply: they didn’t grow fast, they got more efficient.

Cash flow from operations climbed to JPY 53.7bn from JPY 42.4bn, which backs up the earnings improvement. But FCF flipped to a JPY 22.8bn outflow from a JPY 16.6bn inflow last year, driven by a surge in capex.

FY 26 guidance looks steady on paper: revenue is expected at JPY 135bn (+5.8% y/y), with operating profit at JPY 39bn (+10.6% y/y) and net profit at JPY 27bn (+15.8% y/y). The company is basically betting on continued growth in both space and media, with profits still rising faster than revenue.

Valuation lifts off

The stock doesn’t look cheap. At JPY 2,766, it’s up 109.1% over the past 12 months, even though it’s still well below the JPY 4,720 peak, so momentum has clearly cooled. The forward P/E at 26.9x, based on estimated FY 26 earnings, sits above the three-year average of 23.3x, which tells you expectations are ahead of earnings.

Consensus hasn’t caught up to that caution. The average target price of JPY 4,407.7 implies 68.9% upside. Four out of six analysts are still on a “Buy” rating. The question is whether earnings growth can keep pace with a valuation that’s already stretched above its own history.

Risks loom

The story leans heavily on one tailwind, and that’s a risk. If government spending slows or projects get delayed, growth could lose momentum quickly. The media business is still shrinking, and cost cuts can’t carry earnings forever. Add rising investment needs and falling cash, and execution starts to matter a lot more. The narrative works for now, but it needs to deliver.