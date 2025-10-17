SLB has reported Q3 2025 net income of $739m, down 38% y-o-y. Adjusted EPS was $0.69, down 22% y-o-y.



Quarterly revenue was $8.93bn, up 4% sequentially, but down 3% y-o-y. This sequential growth reflects two months of integration of ChampionX's activities, which contributed $579m to consolidated revenues.



Adjusted EBITDA reached $2.06bn, down 12% y-o-y, for a margin of 23.1%, compared to 25.6% in Q3 2024. Free cash flow was $1.10bn, including $153m in payments relating to the acquisition of ChampionX.



In detail, the Digital division's revenue rose 3% y-o-y to $658m, driven by Digital Operations and Platforms & Applications. Production Systems recorded 14% y-o-y revenue growth to $3.47bn, including $575m relating to ChampionX.



Conversely, Reservoir Performance (-8%) and Well Construction (-10%) reported declines in revenue due to the contraction of activity in the Middle East and North America. Their respective operating margins stood at 18.5% and 18.8%, also down y-o-y.



Management said that SLB improved its revenue despite a fully supplied oil market, an uncertain geopolitical environment, and moderate commodity prices. [...] We expect revenue growth in the fourth quarter, driven by international markets, the Digital division, and a full contribution from ChampionX.



SLB confirms its outlook for the full year, with capex expected to remain unchanged at $2.4bn.