SLB announces a definitive agreement to acquire RESMAN Energy Technology, a global leader in wireless reservoir monitoring solutions. RESMAN brings expertise in high-precision chemical tracers, capable of detecting at levels of one trillionth, to track gas, oil, water, and CO2 flows in reservoirs.
These technologies enable uninterrupted monitoring of well performance, identification of unwanted fluid production, and optimization of interventions to extend well life.
Paul Sims, president of SLB's Production Systems division, believes this transaction will strengthen integrated production monitoring and optimization solutions. Bonnie Powell, CEO of RESMAN, emphasizes that integration within SLB will expand the global reach of its technologies.
The transaction is expected to close in early 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.
Published on 09/24/2025 at 09:36 am EDT
