SLB announces the signing of an exclusive digital alliance with Dutch company SBM Offshore to improve the performance of offshore production systems, particularly floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units.
The agreement combines SLB's digital expertise in subsea, surface, and recovery with SBM Offshore's capabilities covering the entire FPSO lifecycle. The partners will establish an AI-based digital ecosystem designed to strengthen asset management, increase availability, and reduce costs for offshore operators.
The ecosystem will integrate SBM Offshore's operational data and workflows with SLB's digital solutions, including OptiSite and Lumi, to enable operators to anticipate and resolve issues in real time across offshore infrastructure.
SLB and SBM Offshore form digital alliance to optimize FPSOs
Published on 10/03/2025 at 08:55 am EDT
