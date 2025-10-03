Schlumberger Limited is No. 1 worldwide for providing oil and gas exploration and production services and engineering. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - well development and construction (36.2%); - sale of oil production equipment and systems (32.9%); - sale of solutions and services for optimizing reservoir performance and yield (19.4%); - sale of digital solutions and technological and geophysical services (11.5%): sale of software, acquisition and processing of seismic data, consulting services in reservoir characterization, sale of information solutions, management of IT infrastructure, etc. Net sales break down by source of revenue between sales of products (64.2%) and services (35.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: North America (18.4%), Middle East and Asia (35.9%), Europe/CIS/Africa (26.6%), Latin America (18.5%) and other (0.6%).