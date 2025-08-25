SLB reports that its joint venture OneSubsea has been awarded an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contract by Equinor for a fully electric subsea production system for 12 wells in the Fram Sør field off the coast of Norway.



SLB OneSubsea will supply four subsea templates and 12 fully electric subsea trees, eliminating the need for hydraulic fluid supplied by the host platform and minimizing surface modifications.



This contract follows a year-long collaborative technical design phase, during which Equinor and SLB OneSubsea jointly matured the project, leading to the development plan and final investment decision.



The project will be developed as a subsea tie-in to the Troll C host platform in the North Sea, contributing to the security of energy supply from the Norwegian continental shelf to Europe.