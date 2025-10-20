Oddo BHF reiterates its "outperform" recommendation on SLB shares, along with its target price of $42, following the oil services group's Q3 results, which included EPS in line with its expectations.



The group remains well equipped in a context of uncertainty (balance between supply and demand in the oil market in an environment of rising production, particularly from OPEC+), the analyst points out.



With nearly $4bn returned to shareholders in 2025, the group is posting a shareholder return of more than 8% for the year, which is high for an oil services company, he adds.