SLB announces that Petrobras has awarded a contract for completion services and technologies for up to 35 ultra-deepwater wells in the Santos Basin off the coast of Brazil. These wells are part of the second phase of development of the Atapu and Sépia fields, located under a thick layer of salt at a depth of nearly 2,000 meters.



The group will deploy electric completion solutions and digital tools to optimize production and reservoir management. Paul Sims, president of Production Systems at SLB, says the project will enhance production reliability and performance while supporting Brazil's energy security.



Operations are scheduled to begin in mid-2026 and will include Electris control valves, designed to improve recovery in complex, high-flow wells. This contract follows the one awarded in 2024 to the SLB OneSubsea joint venture for the same fields.